PUBG: Battlegrounds Is Coming To Current Gen Consoles

PUBG: Battlegrounds has launched a new update this week, bringing with it the Porsche collab along with the game on PS5 and XSX|S

Krafton confirmed that PUBG: Battlegrounds is coming to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in the latest update, as revealed in Update 38.2. This update introduces the Porsche collaboration we mentioned a few days ago, along with updates to the Rondo map featuring terrain tweaks, new destructibles, and a revamp of the Test Track. Meanwhile, the game will be coming to current-gen consoles, specifically with enhancements to the title that use the tech in both to give you a better playing experience than the previous version, which was ported over. We have more details and a trailer for you here as the update has gone live for everyone.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Update 38.2

The update introduces three Porsche Special Vehicle skins: the Panamera Turbo S, 911 Carrera GTS, and Cayenne Turbo GT, along with new license plate customization and a Crafter Pass: Porsche, which offers exclusive rewards such as Porsche Tokens and Loot Caches. The Rondo world has also been upgraded with new Test Track areas featuring lap-time rankings, added Secret Rooms and interactive elements, and environmental improvements for smoother gameplay. An exclusive Porsche container is available on the starting islands of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Taego, Deston, and Rondo. The container can only be unlocked by players who own Porsche skins.

