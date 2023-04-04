PUBG: Battlegrounds Releases New Survivor Pass & Mode Extension Krafton Inc. has added a new update to PUBG: Battlegrounds that changes Esports Mode, adds a new pass, and changes battle royale a tad.

Krafton Inc. has launched a new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds today, as players can experience Update 23.1 with a new pass and more. There's going to be some changes this time around as they are making edits to the maps over the course of several weeks, a change with the Intense Battle Royale mode, a new Survivor Pass, and more. We have more notes and a trailer showing it off below, as the detailed patch notes can be found on the game's website.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Survivor Pass

The Big Score: No more painful goodbyes to your previous passes! We're making changes to the Pass XP system to help you fully enjoy everything The Big Score has to offer by allowing players to earn XP faster relative to previous passes. Strive for the max level and become the ultimate safe-cracker! Check out the April Store Update announcement for more details.

LABS: Intense Battle Royale

Our fan-favorite, faster-paced spin on the classic battle royale experience is back, with updates! Three new Vikendi and Sanhok areas bring a distinct change of scenery to Intense Battle Royale's smaller arenas, while the AUG's addition to the AR weapon crate widens the tactical options in this combat-heavy mode. Check the service period for each platform below:

PC: April 12 (after live server maintenance) – June 13, 5:30 pm PDT

Console: April 20 (after live server maintenance) – June 21, 6 pm PDT

Map Service

PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 23.1 takes a number of concrete steps toward fulfilling the vision laid out in our 2023 roadmap, including the lineup of locations where battles royale are waged. Say hello to the weekly map rotation system for Normal Matches and the addition of Deston to the Ranked map pool! See the full rotation below:

Live Server – Normal Match

Week 1: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Paramo PC: April 12-19 Console: April 20-27

Week 2: Erangel / Miramar / Vikendi / Sanhok / Karakin PC: April 19-26 Console: April 27-May 4

Week 3: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Paramo PC: April 26-May 3 Console: May 4-11

Week 4: Erangel / Miramar / Vikendi / Sanhok / Karakin PC: May 3-10 Console: May 11-18

Week 5: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Paramo PC: May 10-17 Console: May 18-25



Live Server – Ranked

Ranked: Erangel (30%) / Miramar (30%) / Taego (30%) / Deston (10%)

Esports Mode

The 2023 roadmap also promised to more closely align Esports Mode settings with Ranked to give players the kind of intense experience that professional teams enjoy. A summary of the updates is below:

Added Taego and Deston.

Follows Ranked's ruleset.

Global Rule Settings available only.

Perspective: FPP, TPP

Minimum required number of players: 10

Maximum number of players: 100 (Default 64)

Maximum number of players in a team: 4 (Default 4)

Sanhok has been removed.