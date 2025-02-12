Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Reveals New Details On Update 34.1

PUBG: Battlegrounds has a new update out this week, as they have added 1v1, new weapon balances, vehicle enhancements, and more

Krafton dropped a new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds this week, as Update 34.1 brings with it a few new additions to the game. This update adds more balances and fixes more than anything else, as the biggest content update is the 1v1 Arena for you to face people just by yourself. Meanwhile, the game has added several new balances for weapons, as well as some enhancements to multiple vehicles. Plus, they've included a new ranked season to the game for those of you looking for a challenge, either solo or as a group, and some general improvements to the overall game. We have more notes about the latest update below from the developers, as they have released the full patch notes on the game's website.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Update 34.1

1v1 Arena: The 1v1 Arena from Training Mode is now more accessible, allowing players to enter battles directly through Arcade mode and spawn straight into the arena. The rules remain unchanged, ensuring a seamless and competitive experience. Additionally, players can now host 1v1 duels via Custom Matches.

The 1v1 Arena from Training Mode is now more accessible, allowing players to enter battles directly through Arcade mode and spawn straight into the arena. The rules remain unchanged, ensuring a seamless and competitive experience. Additionally, players can now host 1v1 duels via Custom Matches. Weapon Balance Updates: Update 34.1 brings adjustments to several firearms to refine combat. The 7.62mm ammunition is now lighter, allowing players to carry more rounds. Shotguns have received changes to buckshot spread, recoil, and damage drop-off, improving close-quarters balance. Meanwhile, the Mk12's recoil has been increased to reduce its dominance in long-range engagements.

Update 34.1 brings adjustments to several firearms to refine combat. The 7.62mm ammunition is now lighter, allowing players to carry more rounds. Shotguns have received changes to buckshot spread, recoil, and damage drop-off, improving close-quarters balance. Meanwhile, the Mk12's recoil has been increased to reduce its dominance in long-range engagements. Vehicle Enhancements: The Dacia, Mirado, Pony Coupe, and Coupe RB now feature trunks, providing extra storage for players. Off-road vehicles like the Buggy and Quad have been upgraded with improved tire durability for better performance across rough terrain.

The Dacia, Mirado, Pony Coupe, and Coupe RB now feature trunks, providing extra storage for players. Off-road vehicles like the Buggy and Quad have been upgraded with improved tire durability for better performance across rough terrain. New Ranked Season and More: A brand-new Ranked Season kicks off with Update 34.1, bringing fresh challenges and rewards. The update also comes with various bug fixes and optimizations further ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

