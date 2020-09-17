PUBG Drops The New Arena Mode Into The PUBG Labs

PUBG released a brand new update into PUBG Labs this week as players can now experience Arena Mode with friends as a squad. If you're not familiar with PUBG Labs, this is an in-game environment where players can test out and explore various experimental settings, features, and modes in development. So the devs are testing out the latest addition that they'll be rolling out soon. Arena Mode will be available in LABS for two weeks in each field, first for PC on with Week One from September 18th-21st, and Week Two from September 25th-28th. Meanwhile, console players will get Week One from September 25th-28th and Week Two from October 2nd-5th. You can read a little bit more about Arena mode below as it will start being available next week for you and your teammates to jump into and experiment with.

PUBG Arena Mode Overview: Arena Mode is a 64 person, squad-based match that drops you into one of several sectioned-off zones on Erangel, Miramar, or Sanhok.

You'll fight it out with up to two other squads to claim victory in your arena. Should you lose, your team will lose one of its 3 chances, which eliminates you once they're gone. Claim victory, and move onto the next round with a stronger position than those who failed.

When 3 or fewer squads remain, they'll enter a Sudden Death arena where the winner takes all, regardless of how many chances you have left.

The new mode also introduces a loadout menu where players can purchase weapons (instead of looting them) based on currency earned by eliminating other players. Finally, knocked allies can be revived much faster (in five seconds), helping maintain each team's advantage in small fights.