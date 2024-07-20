Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: lamborghini, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Adds Several Lamborghini Models To The Game

PUBG Mobile and Lamborghini partner once again, as they bring several car models for you to drive in for a limited time.

Article Summary Krafton Inc. partners with Lamborghini to bring new car models to PUBG Mobile.

Drive in Aventador SVJ, Estoque, Urus, and Centenario, plus a new Lamborghini Invencible.

Lamborghini vehicles in game feature unique colorways and offer rewards for players.

Join the Speed Drift Event from July 19 - Sept 9 to win exclusive Lamborghini items.

Krafton Inc. has once again partnered with Lamborghini to bring one of their cars to PUBG Mobile for a short time, as players can now drive around in a few of their models. The two have done this before, as you'll find a few different designs on the map at random for you to jump in and use as getaway vehicles to get around the map, but they are just as sustainable to damage and explosions as regular cars. It's just a fancier ride. We have the details below as they will be available for the next few weeks.

PUBG Mobile x Lamborghini Invencible

PUBG Mobile players will have the opportunity to experience the return of four iconic Lamborghini models: the Aventador SVJ, Estoque, Urus, and Centenario, alongside the introduction of a one-of-a-kind model, the Lamborghini Invencible. Available in two stunning colorways, Rosso Efesto, and Nebula Drift, this limited-edition model is poised to offer an unmatched driving experience, allowing players to dominate the battlefields with finesse.

In the upcoming collaboration, players will discover a diverse range of Automobili Lamborghini vehicles ready to zoom into the battlegrounds, each featuring different striking colorways. From the iconic Lamborghini Aventador SVJ available in Verde Alceo or Blue, to the sleek Galassia and Carbon Fiber editions of the Lamborghini Centenario. The Lamborghini Estoque comes in Metal Grey or Oro colors, while the versatile Lamborghini URUS offers a choice between a Giallo Inti option or a Perla finish.

Both the returning and new Automobili Lamborghini models will be available as a range of in-game vehicles. Players can choose their favorite model to elevate their in-game experience, with each vehicle reflecting the distinct prestige and power of Lamborghini. Throughout the collaboration period, players can also unlock a variety of exciting rewards by collecting Automobili Lamborghini models. Players can also participate in the Speed Drift Event from July 19 until September 9 for the chance to unlock exclusive items, including the Lamborghini Space Gift and Lamborghini Collaboration Parachute.

