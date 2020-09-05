PUBG Mobile Announces Another Wave Of Anti-Cheat Measures

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. have been making the public very aware of the anti-cheat measures they're implementing into PUBG Mobile. This week the company shared the next steps they're taking to root out hackers in the game, specifically targeting plug-ins, auto-aim detection, and the egress hack. Here are the finer details they released this week as the plan has now gone into effect with violators being insta-banned for most of the new infractions.

Plug-Ins Z and M

Since earlier in the year, "Plug-In Z" has allowed cheaters to kill other players immediately after parachuting, causing initial gameplay to be severely altered. In early July, the plug-in was successfully countered, and the corresponding accounts have been penalized as well. In the latest version, the counter has also upgraded to strengthen the defense. Similarly, jail-broken Android devices with Plug-In M, which in the past allowed for unfair behaviors such as "Zero Recoil, "Zero Screen Shake", "Auto-Aim", "Vision Expansion", and "Fog Removal", have also been identified. Cheaters caught using these plug-ins have received ten-year bans on their accounts.

PUBG Mobile: Auto-Aim Detection

For fairness in weapon aim, in PUBG Mobile Version 1.0, the anti-cheat team focused on identifying and successfully removing approximately 20 different methods of auto-aim and increased the penalty of auto-aim hack at the same time. Additional methods are continually monitored and addressed through updated detection protocols.

Grass Hack

The ongoing "Grass Hack," which provides cheaters with an unfair visual advantage in battles, has also been eliminated. Existing security systems that identify this behavior now include increased security for prevention.