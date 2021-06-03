PUBG Mobile Announces New Partnership With McLaren

Krafton and Tencent Games revealed today that they have formed a new partnership between PUBG Mobile and McLaren. The deal brings about a short event in which they have dropped the McLaren 570S Coupé sportscar, into the game featuring six finishes. This is also the first vehicle available exclusively through the PUBG Mobile Lucky Draw system. The new finishes include McLaren-Gold-plated Ivory, McLaren-Kingdom of Gold, McLaren-Fantasy City, and more. You can read more about it below as this will only be in the game for a short time.

Beginning from Jun 1st, PUBG Mobile players can enjoy an array of McLaren content, including the McLaren 570S Coupé Airdrop on Spawn Island and Cheer Park, the McLaren 570S Coupé as a parachute, and the McLaren Exhibition Hall on the Classic Erangel Map. Players owning a McLaren 570S Coupé can choose their cars as the parachute to drop in style, and the Classic Erangel Map has spawned the McLaren Exhibition Hall where players can admire the McLaren 570S Coupé, and open doors in search of combat supplies. The new content extends to Spawn Island where players can get their sportscar through an airdrop as well as in Cheer Park where players can signal to summon their cars.

"PUBG Mobile is well known for its innovative gameplay, while McLaren is a brand known for innovation, and pushing boundaries in the automotive field," said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games. 'It's incredibly important that we collaborate with forward-thinking companies that will bring real value to our players, in any field. This is the first time we've collaborated with an automotive brand, and we're delighted to be taking these first steps with such an iconic luxury brand like McLaren."

Gareth Dunsmore, McLaren Automotive Chief Marketing Officer said, "McLaren represents the very best in the performance automotive world, PUBG Mobile represents world leaders in mobile gaming. It seemed like a natural collaboration, and we're excited to see our fans' reaction, and the reaction of PUBG Mobile players as they experience what it is like to drive a McLaren for the first time on the mobile platform."