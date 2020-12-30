PUBG Mobile Bans 2.3 Million Accounts In One Week

PUBG Mobile is getting back on their anti-hacking horse and they're not playing around with a massive ban. The company apparently decided to give all of the players who have been playing the game fairly an early Christmas present as they went through their servers and permanently banned 2,395,953 between December 18th-24th. According to the reports, there was a myriad of reasons why the accounts were banned. The biggest of which was character modification which accounted for 23% of the bans. In order of offense, the next highest was Auto-aim at 16%, Speed hacks at 14%, X-Ray vision or Heatseeking at 14%, Area Damage Modification at 13%, and a remaining 20% accounted for various other offensives. The company has been implementing several anti-cheat systems into their programming and servers to basically reprimand anyone caught, but hackers are gonna hack and find new ways to do it whenever they can.

The company also put out this lovely little video PSA on social media with some of the worst overdubbing you've ever heard in your life, as they try to encourage you to not cheat and get banned with your friends. You know, your friends who you're always hanging out with at diners playing PUBG Mobile with, not wearing masks during a pandemic, and always getting golden keychains from random waiters for doing the right thing. As funny as the promo is to us, there are a ton of players, especially in the APAC region who take the issue very seriously on both sides. There are players who want to keep the integrity of the matches so they can see who is the best,a nd there are others who think the game is janky and should be exploited at every turn possible. We'll see what happens the next time they decide to do a mass ban.

You can't rewind time IRL – so make good choices and don't disappoint your friends! Don't do something you'll regret for an easy game! Cheat and get the BAN PAN! https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr#PUBGM #PUBGMOBILE #BanPan pic.twitter.com/gTxYgvaT1r — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 26, 2020