PUBG Mobile Club Open Announces Registration Dates

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) has announced official dates for players to register for 2021 in multiple regions. The official dates kick off tomorrow on January 1st, 2021, and will run all the way to the 24th. The full list of regions that are able to sign up to the PMCO in 2021 includes CIS, Europe WC, MENA WC, Africa, South Asia WC, LATAM WC, North America, Malaysia & Singapore, Southeast Asia WC, HMT, Wildcard, Turkey, Germany, UK, France, Saudi, Iraq, Egypt, UAE, Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, Bangladesh, Brazil, and Mexico. We have more info on the tournaments below but don't have finer details to structure or specifics for each region yet. Best of luck putting your teams together and plotting your individual conquest as well.

2020 was a standout year for PUBG Mobile esports with over 120,000 teams from around the world applying to compete, showing outstanding skill and vying for their chance to move up into the next level competition. The PMCO's expansion means more players will be enabled to continue improving their skills, get a feel of competitive play, and pave their path to the highest levels of mobile esports competition, in the year when PUBG Mobile esports announced $14,000,000 in prize money. In 2021, PMCO will expand to more regions in Europe, Middle East, South Asia, LATAM and Southeast Asia. This is the first split for PMCO to include Southeast Asia regions (Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore), where the semi-pro teams were previously registered by participating in the national championships.

PUBG Mobile players around the world are invited to register their teams for the PMCO 2021 between January 1st to January 24th here. As the kick-off of PUBG Mobile esports program in 2021, PMCOs represent the entry gate to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) most prestigious tournament, the final fight for the greatest honor and largest prize money – and the chances are open for everyone! With a prize pool almost trebling that of this year ($5,000,000 to $14,000,000) and record breaking viewership numbers in 2020, the sky for PUBG Mobile esports and its players in 2021 is beyond the limit. The next even bigger stages await aspiring esports professionals.