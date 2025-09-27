Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG, Skibidi Toilet

PUBG Mobile Launches New Skibidi Toilet Collaboration

PUBG Mobile is doing all it can to appeal to younger players this time around, as they have launched a Skibidi Toilet collab this week

Article Summary PUBG Mobile teams up with viral sensation Skibidi Toilet for a wild in-game collaboration event.

Players can battle Skibidi Toilet bosses and minions for rare loot on Erangel, Livik, and Metro Royale maps.

Exclusive themed rewards and mini-games are available from September 30 through November 4.

Redeem Perk Vouchers for unique items like the Skibidi Toilet Costume and Cameraman gear.

Krafton has launched the latest collaboration in PUBG Mobile, as the world of Skibidi Toilet has invaded the game. Running now until November 4, you're going to see a lot of references to the series, along with characters featured in the content, all invading the maps and more for the next several weeks. We have the finer details below and the trailer here, as the content is now live.

PUBG Mobile x Skibidi Toilet

PUBG Mobile players can dive into the battlegrounds turned upside down, where Skibidi Toilet's bizarre energy floods across modes with exclusive gameplay, unpredictable encounters, and a lineup of themed rewards. PUBG Mobile players can face off against Skibidi Toilet as it invades Livik and Erangel in Classic Mode. Appearing at random, Skibidi Toilet unleashes fire laser beams, Skibidi Toilet minions, and ground smashes, targeting nearby players or those daring enough to strike first. Victorious squads who manage to defeat the menace will not only secure rare supplies but also see their team ID broadcast across the map, marking their triumph for all to see.

Skibidi Toilet's rampage doesn't stop there – PUBG Mobile players can also encounter it in Metro Royale, spawning randomly across maps. Defeating it offers valuable loot including Gold Toilet Paper, Golden Toilets, Golden Plungers, and other valuable sellable items. In addition to these exciting additions, on September 29, Skibidi Toilet also arrives into World of Wonder, in the form of a new monster for creators to unleash in their custom modes. Opening the door for endless community-made chaos!

To take the PUBG Mobile X Skibidi Toilet experience to the next level, between September 30 and November 4, players can join the Skibidi Toilet Themed Event and play the mini-game, to earn points for awesome milestone rewards. Fans can use Perk Vouchers during this event to redeem themed event items, including the Skibidi Toilet Costume, Cameraman Cover, Cameraman Graffiti, and more. Players must redeem their vouchers before November 4 to lock in their rewards.

