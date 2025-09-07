Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games | Tagged: halloween, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Launches Version 4.0 With Halloween Content

PUBG Mobile has released the massgive Version 4.0 update with so much content, but all we really care about is the Halloween stuff

Article Summary PUBG Mobile Version 4.0 introduces Spooky Soiree mode with ghost companions and new abilities.

Players can use the Magic Broom vehicle, Haunted Sight scope, and interact with Wraithmoor Mansion.

Eliminated players return as Prankster Ghosts, with unique skills to impact ongoing matches.

Special themed locations and festival treats appear for Halloween, Mid-Autumn, and Day of Gathering.

Krafton launched a new massive update for PUBG Mobile this past week, as Version 4.0 brings the Halloween content and more. This is absolutely a massive upgrade for the game with a ton of content, additions and improvements across the board. But really, all we care about is the Halloween stuff, as they bring the Spooky Soiree until early November. We have some of the details of what you can expect below, as the full details can be found on their website.

PUBG Mobile – Version 4.0

The Version 4.0 Update introduces the captivating Spooky Soiree themed mode, available across Erangel, Livik, and Rondo. Players can team up with Ghostie, a personal ghost companion that follows players throughout the match, visible only to its owner unless a skill is activated. Ghostie can be equipped with one main skill and two passive skills at a time. Choose between two main skills and five passive skill options, each upgradeable across three levels via direct pick-up, or by using rare skill items. From September 4th, the Erangel and Rondo maps will add Main Skill – Floating Balloon, Passive Skill – Boost, and Passive Skill – Ghost Helm, whilst Livik will add Main Skill Guardian Shield, Passive Skill – Boost, and Passive Skill – Ghost Helm, whilst Prankster Ghost will have the Shield skill across all three maps. On September 11th, Erangel, Rondo, and Livik will add Passive Skill – Armorer and Passive Skill – Scan. On September 18th, Main Skill – Guardian Shield and Passive Skill – Heal will be added in Erangel and Rondo, whilst Livik will add MainMain Skill – Floating Balloon and Passive Skill – Heal. Prankster Ghost will be granted all three abilities: Bomb, Scan, and Shield. Eliminated players transform into Prankster Ghosts, and can continue influencing the match until they take damage or their energy bar is depleted. These ghosts can use unique abilities such as Bomb to explode and knock back enemies, Scan to reveal a target's location for a short period of time, and Shield to block damage.

Alongside these ghostly additions comes the Magic Broom, a vehicle that can carry up to two players, fly freely, and unleash both a speed boost and a sweep attack to knock back enemies. Meanwhile, the Haunted Sight offers one-tap switching between 1x–4x zoom, spooky-cute voice lines, and interactive animations for a playful yet eerie aiming experience. In addition to the above, Erangel and Livik also see the arrival of Wraithmoor Mansion, a sprawling estate brimming with peculiar oddities and supernatural decor. Players will encounter ghostly presences that influence gameplay, including magical mirrors concealing treasure and haunted, floating furniture that adds an eerie twist to every corner. The 4.0 Update also introduces Scaredy Ghosts, who appear disguised as ordinary objects, rewarding players with supplies when forced out of hiding via an attack, with missed strikes sending them fleeing. Midway through matches, the Performing Dead stage a ghostly rock concert where players can earn rewards, assist the band for bonus loot, and even receive spectral hints about nearby enemies.

To celebrate seasonal traditions, the Version 4.0 Update introduces special themed locations and items in Erangel and Livik. The Moonlight Festival Checkpoint features an Eastern-style pavilion floating on water under the full moon, where players can find Mid-Autumn Mooncakes that restore Health and Energy. Likewise, from October 20 to November 2, the Day of Gathering Checkpoint brings vibrant skulls and marigolds to the map, accompanied by Day of GatheringChocolate, a festive treat that also replenishes health and energy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!