PUBG Mobile Partners With YouTube Premium For In-Game Rewards

In what is clearly a promotional move for YouTube Premium, they have joined forces with PUBG Mobile for some in-game rewards. To say that YouTube is pushing hard on the Premium promotion is a bit of an understatement as you can't go more than two videos without an offer popping up in the lower-left corner asking you to try it out. Now it appears they are working with a few different companies to help spread the word and get you to try it out with various means. Right now, the company is offering players of the mobile game a chance to snag free gear, new content, 1000 BP, and a three-month trial of YouTube Premium all in the same package. The gear is apparently exclusive to the deal and will not be offered in any other promotion. And once it's gone, you can't get it ever again. The partnership will run from now until May 2022, with new content available every month. We have the full pitch for you below if you're interested. But do remember, it's a trial, so you will be charged for the service once those months are up.

