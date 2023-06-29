Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: dragon ball, Mobile, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Reveals New Dragon Ball Super Collaboration

The world of Dragon Ball Super will soon be making its way over to PUBG Mobile, as the two will meet for a new collaboration.

Krafton Inc. announced new collaboration is on the way to PUBG Mobile, as they showed off a new piece of art for a Dragon Ball Super event. That's right, the official sequel to Dragon Ball, hailed as one of the most celebrated manga and anime series of all time, will be coming to the mobile battle royal title in July. The devs revealed that the content will be added to the game when the launch t he massive 2.7 update next month. However, and this is the key thing here… beyond the artwork below, they've revealed nothing else about it. We don't know when it's starting r how long it will run for. We don't know what content or characters will be added to the mix for fun. We don't know how the maps will change or what will be added to them. This is basically one giant teaser we were given today with little context as to what's actually happening. But you can read more about it below from their official press release.

"Previously announced in August 2022, this game-changing partnership marks the first time Dragon Ball Super has ever collaborated with a mobile-only game, and is set to be one of the biggest partnerships in PUBG Mobile history. In July, an unprecedented amount of in-game content will land in the battlegrounds for Version 2.7, including innovative new game modes, a cast of beloved Dragon Ball Super characters, and a slew of limited-time sets and items to play with. PUBG Mobile's recent collaborations with internationally acclaimed anime and animated media include Neon Genesis Evangelion, Jujutsu Kaisen, and League of Legends' popular Netflix series Arcane. The partnership with Dragon Ball Super, however, promises to be unlike any PUBG Mobile has previously undertaken, bringing players closer to this globally beloved world and cast of characters than ever before."

