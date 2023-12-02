Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG Mobile Teases Changes Coming In Version 3.0

Krafton decided to get cryptic when revealing what's on the way for Version 3.0 of PUBG Mobile, set to arrive shortly.

Krafton Inc. revealed new content this past week about what's on the way to PUBG Mobile 3.0, with some interesting changes in the works. The team decided that now was a good time to give players a teaser of what's on the way, but they did it in the most cryptic way possible by setting up a graphic with a bunch of emojis. As you can see from the image here, the team decided to make a few different references to game modes you'll come across as you play, with Classic Mode being the most identifiable on the list as it seems simplistic enough to figure out what you'll need to do. The rest, not too much, as the team has basically left it up to your imagination to put together what you'll achieve. Some of them look to be a combination of items, such as Metro Rylale promising a new map and a new weapon, as you'll deal with weather conditions and possibly need to wear a mask for nerve gas. But that's honestly just us guessing.

Whatever the case may be for the next update, 3.0 is looking to spice things up for PUBG Mobile and keep players on their toes. We suspect at least one of these modes will end up being a part of the esports system moving into 2024. The rest look like they will be here to either improve on modes that exist or change the way the game is played entirely to offer more variety to players who are already invested in the game. Since they have offered no timeframe to the release or even a shorthand window of when they're looking to update, we're pretty much left to wait until they make a decision on when to tell us about it all.

