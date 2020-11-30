PUBG Mobile Will Have The Highest Mobile Esports Prize Pool In 2021

This past week, PUBG Corp. and Tencent Games announced the PUBG Mobile prize pool for next year, and it is a doozy. It has been revealed that the prize pool for this tournament will be $14m, the highest prize pool for any mobile esports tournament to date. Despite being in the middle of a global pandemic, the game has exceeded all of its previous numbers to be able able to provide the players this big of a pool, so that even those who get eliminated in the first round are walking out with a decent payday. On top of that, the 2021 program will introduce seven new PMPL regions in CIS, Turkey, Western Europe, Arabia, North America, Latin America, and Brazil, which will complement the existing PMPLs in South Asia and Southeast Asia. We have more details below along with a quote from the esports division about the coming year.

Similar to this year, the newly revealed 2021 program will split the PMCOs and PMPLs into two seasons, with the PUBGMobile Global Championship (PMGC) at the end of the year. Registration for the PMCO Spring Split will open on January 1st, 2021 and close on January 24th. A hugely expanded program, alongside the new PMPL and PMCO regions, the ecosystem will also introduce exciting PUBGMobile Invitationals which will take place in the summer, hosted by top pro teams around the world. With huge ambitions to become the first tier 1 mobile esports, the 2021 program will also see PUBG Mobile build more studios in countries around the world, following its first in Katowice which was unveiled this year in partnership with ESL. "2020 has been an incredibly special year for us as we've expanded in all aspects and completed our amateur to pro ecosystem, but this was only the beginning. We have huge ambitions to become a tier 1 esports and stand shoulder to shoulder with the biggest games in the world, not just to break boundaries within mobile esports," said James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports. "The huge increase in the prize pool is representative of the growth we foresee in 2021. In western regions in particular there's huge room for expansion and I couldn't be more excited for the future of PUBG Mobile esports.This year, we've been cooperating closely with our sponsors- Qualcomm Technologies, Mountain Dew, and OnePlus, and we look forward to continue the amazing partnerships with them and with more next year."