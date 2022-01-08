PUBG: New State Partners With Bugatti Rimac For Crossover Content

Krafton Inc. revealed a brand new crossover for PUBG: New State as they have partnered with Bugatti Rimac for a new car addition. The two have come together to bring the Rimac Nevera into the game, giving you the ability to drive around in a virtual version of the fastest accelerating production car being made today. A fine vehicle for a quick getaway, even when you're on an island with nowhere to go. Like a lot of content added to the PUBG series, we're guessing this one won't be sticking around forever, so jump in and try it out before it vanishes. Here's some added info from both companies about this new crossover.

Rimac Nevera is designed, engineered and handcrafted in Croatia by Rimac's in-house team. The car's name reflects a force of nature that happens across Croatia's open seas. A nevera is a quick, sudden, and mighty storm that is extremely powerful and charged by lightning. Capable of exceptional speeds, swift and powerful beyond comprehension. Like that mighty storm system from which it takes its name, Rimac Nevera is a force like no other – it was born to outperform. Faster than an F1 car yet easy to drive, Rimac Nevera is an all-electric, 1,914 horsepower, 258 miles per hour, $2.2m hypercar designed and engineered to unleash an unprecedented level of performance. It is capable of covering a quarter-mile in just 8.582 seconds. Players can look forward to hopping into the Rimac Nevera and test driving it in Troi when it arrives in PUBG: New State's next update in January. A time-limited Rimac Crate will be introduced, containing various exclusive in-game items, such as Rimac Nevera in five color variations, including Nevera Blue, Gunpowder Grey, Prism Glow, Sunburst Red and Luminous Gold.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PUBG: NEW STATE X RIMAC COLLABORATION – TEASER (https://youtu.be/pgwVKC5UIWY)

"We are excited to collaborate with one of the world's most popular gaming companies. When they initially told us about their futuristic in-game concept, it was a no-brainer; Rimac Nevera perfectly fits that kind of digital environment. We look forward to reading reviews from their community and organizing online and offline activities in the upcoming months. It feels like a successful long-term partnership with great results for both sides." said Ela Buljat, Senior Marketing Specialist at the Bugatti Rimac company. "We are extremely excited to announce our first collaboration and it is truly an honor to have Bugatti-Rimac, an innovative and iconic car brand, with us to kick start the new year," said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer of PUBG: New State. "This is a landmark collaboration for us and adding the Rimac Nevera to the game will help electrify the game's fun, intensity and experiences for our fans."