PUBG Reveals 8.3 Update As Season 8 Winds Down

As Season 8 in PUBG comes to an end, the devs have released a brand new 8.3 update into the game with some fun additions. The update will introduce a new item that temporarily negates Bluezone damage, giving you the ability to get around while outside the zone, but not for very long. They're also a new ferry system to Erangel, as the newly-added docks will take players from the Southern Erangel to Sosnovka Island and back a total of four times in a match (depending on if the docks are still safe). There are also two new Team Deathmatch stages on Sanhok for you to jump into, and a number of quality of life updates and bug fixes in the mix as well. You can read some of the details below or you can read the full patch notes here.

Jammer Pack: To start, we are unleashing the Jammer Pack onto non-ranked Karakin and Sanhok map queues. The Jammer Pack prevents players from taking damage while inside the Blue Zone for a short time at the expense of a level 3 bag slot. Each pack's energy will slowly deplete over time, but will revert to a regular backpack afterwards. The cost could definitely be worth it as that Blue Zone closes in!

Erangel Ferries: PUBG's most recognizable map, Erangel, is getting a transit upgrade with Ferries from the mainland to Sosnovka Island. Each of the Ferries will stay stationed at each dock for a short amount of time prior to their arrival departure. All Aboard!

Misc. Gameplay Updates: Survivors will also notice the new assist system has expanded beyond Ranked Mode to track all those players who lend a helping hand. Speaking of a helping hand, we have added teammate combat indicators to help players quickly identify when a team member is in trouble.