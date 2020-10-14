PUBG Reveals Full Details For Season Nine Content

PUBG Corp released the full details today of what players can expect for Season Nine of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. First and foremost, you're going to be dealing with a new map that's basically one giant hazard as Paramo is an island that is an active volcano. And by active, we mean it's sending out ash, lava streams, and other debris that will cause damage to you and other players. There are also new environment additions and support helicopters being added to the mix that will help you survive a little longer. We have some of the notes with screenshots and a video below showing it off, and you can read a much more detailed set of patch notes here.

Paramo is a 3×3 map with a dynamic world new to PUBG, ensuring that every trip to Paramo is a unique experience. The latest battleground features the following thrilling additions and dangers for intrepid survivors: Dynamic Environment: Paramo includes a dynamic world system that changes major landmarks between matches, making every trip a unique experience where survivors must adapt their tactics. Several streams of molten lava will also flow across the map from a nearby volcano, giving survivors a unique obstacle as they traverse the battleground. Stepping or riding a vehicle through the lava can lead to a quick death.

Map Hazards: Paramo is rife with danger and survivors who find themselves outside of the Blue Zone will receive more damage when compared to other maps. Survivors can also find themselves outside the play zone, which can lead to instant death if they stay for too long. To combat these dangers, a new item called the Critical Response Kit can revive a downed squad member in one second.

Support Helicopters: Due to its remote location and high elevation, survivors will drop into Paramo from helicopters. During the match, these helicopters will carry precious cargo across the map, with the plan of dropping it just outside the play area. Crack shot survivors can shoot enough rounds into the helicopter and force it to release its lootable cargo early. Season 9 also brings the addition of a New Ranked Season and a New Survivor Pass. New Ranked Season: Thanks to overwhelming community feedback, Ranked Solo queue has been added. Survivors will now be able to play Ranked Mode against other solo players as they climb the competitive ranks. As with all new Ranked Seasons, small ruleset adjustments will also be added.

Survivor Pass: Highlands: Survivor Pass: Highlands loads Survivors up with Paramo-themed rewards. Unlike previous passes, Highlands will run for a reduced duration of two months. The pass will be quicker to complete with only level 50 needed to receive all its rewards.