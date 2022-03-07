Publisher Sold Out Rebrands Company As Fireshine Games

This morning, indie publisher Sold Out announced that they have officially rebranded their company and will be called Fireshine Games. According to the company, this will be a completely new identity for them moving forward with no more ties to the previous name. The UK-based publisher will continue working with companies it already has relationships with, which includes names like Team 17, Rebellion Developments, and Frontier Developments. They will also be moving forward with launching digital games from new indie studios including Pugstorm, Stonewheat & Sons, Spiral Circus, White Paper Games, and more.

This is basically going to be a brand new chapter for the company moving forward with a new lineup of titles set to release in 2022. That set of new titles includes Core Keeper, Silt, Imp Of The Sun, Abermore, Bewwmaster, Shadows Of Doubt, and Gestalt: Steam & Cinder. We have a couple of quotes from today's announcement, as well as the lineup they presented today for 2022.

"Fireshine Games is an exciting new chapter for our publishing business," said James Cato, COO of Fireshine Games. "It reflects the energy and passion of who we are today and where we want to take the business in terms of both digital and physical videogame publishing and distribution." "The industry landscape is changing rapidly and we've been evolving with it as a publisher," said Sarah Hoeksma, Marketing Director, Fireshine Games. "We have two distinct parts to the business – one which focuses on supporting our long-term partners like Team 17, Rebellion and Frontier Developments with their physical sales and the other which is on the hunt for that next hidden gem of a digital game or supremely talented indie dev studio."

Core Keeper – Launching Early Access March 8, 2022: Explore an endless cavern of creatures, relics and resources in this mining sandbox adventure for 1-8 players. Mine, build, fight, craft and farm to unravel the mystery of the ancient Core. Silt – Launching Early 2022: Dive into the deep in this surreal puzzle-adventure. Alone in an underwater abyss, you are a diver searching to uncover long-forgotten mysteries. Explore the depths, possessing sea creatures around you to solve environmental puzzles and venture deeper into the void. Imp Of The Sun – Launching Early 2022: Meet Nin and discover your inner fire with this non-linear action-platformer. Restore the Sun's light and end the Eternal Eclipse in an adventure inspired by Peruvian cultures. Explore stunning hand-crafted environments, unlock new skills and abilities, and defeat the Four Keepers in fast-paced combat on your journey to restore the power of the Sun. Abermore – Launching March 29, 2022: Developed by Four Circle Interactive, the creators of 10 Second Ninja X, Abermore puts players in the role of an unscrupulous thief preparing for the ultimate royal robbery, taking on jobs to grow their reputation and convince the city that they're devious enough to lead a grand heist. Brewmaster – Launching 2022: Brew your perfect beer in this relaxing home brewing sim. Use a realistic chemistry simulation to brew hoppy IPAs to creamy stouts. Customise your brewing space, create recipes and label your beer, unlock new equipment and enter competitions. Learn to brew, refine your craft and become a Brewmaster! Gestalt: Steam & Cinder – Launching 2022: Inspired by 16 and 32-bit classics, Gestalt: Steam & Cinder fuses tight 2D platforming and exhilarating combat with an engrossing, twist-laden narrative in a stunningly handcrafted steampunk world. Shadows of Doubt – Coming Soon: First-person detective stealth game set in a fully-simulated sci-fi noir city. There's a serial killer on the loose, and it's up to you to catch them by any means necessary: Sneak, tail, hide, hack and lock-pick. Just keep a low profile!