Pull Rate Quest: Opening Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Packs Part 2

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. Battle Styles, for instance, is said to have a terrible pull rate. Personally, I've had rough boxes of Battle Styles, but I've also had multiple boxes with two Full Arts, a Secret Rare, and a total of fourteen white codes. It seems to be very much a crapshoot. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here to kick off Pull Rate Quest, a new series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open four more packs of Chilling Reign and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Don't miss Pull Rate Quest Part 1. In this installment, I was able to purchase two Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Build & Battle Boxes. Each of these has four packs and a promo. The first time, the best we got was a rare holo… so no major pulls. This time, things were different.

First, the Build & Battle Box began with a pull so bad it was almost comedic. In these boxes, you can get one of four promos. This was my fourth overall box opened, and my third time pulling the Cinderace. Raw deal, but I held out hope that the packs would treat me better.

And they did! The first three packs were completely dry, with three green codes (all of which yield non-holos in the rare slot), but the last pack came through in a major way. I pulled the Rainbow Rare Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX. This is a Secret Rare pull, which is major from boxes like this, which are the same as opening random packs. No guaranteed rates with these.

So, all in all, the first two parts of this series have seen eight packs lead to one holo and one Secret Rare. This series will continue when I am able to come up on more Chilling Reign.