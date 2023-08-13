Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lazy Bear Games, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward Receives Faster Update

The developers at Lazy Bear Games have released a new update for Punch Club 2 that has sped things up and improved the game.

Indie game publisher tinyBuild Games and developer Lazy Bear Games have released a new update for Punch Club 2: Fast Forward that improves a few different aspects. The team revealed in a new blog that they have given a few different areas of the game a bit of an improvement, designed to speed a few things up and get you more into playing the game quicker. We got some of the notes for you below as the update is now live.

Punch Club 2 Neurotraining Cost

We've noticed that a fair number of players prefer traditional gym workouts to neurotraining (although in the long run or if you're a speedrunner – neurotraining is much more effective, just saying) or avoid neuroimaging completely for a variety of reasons. In this update, neurotraining will become 25% cheaper (this special deal is valid when you purchase an annual gym membership… Just kidding!). We hope this change will bring back the popularity of this new kind of exercise in the gym of the future.

Progress Bar in Mick's Old House and Police Station

If you look at most of the negative reviews (thank you so much for them! We read ABSOLUTELY ALL of them and have taken a lot of things into consideration), we can see that players encountered a slowdown in story progression and suffered from the monotonous repetition of the same actions (we were specifically asked to avoid the word GRIND in communication, but you get the idea). And although we originally envisioned this approach somewhere around the middle of League 2, in this update, we decided to adjust the speed of progression through activities and the story slightly. So now the global progression speed in The Police and Mick's Old House is faster by 25%. Here. Use your saved time wisely!

GPP

We've also adjusted the amount of GPP points you gain (and lose) per fight. Pro-League progression will now be faster, and you'll get more GPP points for winning. But you'll lose more GPP if you fail. Did we mention this update is about balancing things out? We want to see how these changes will affect the game in the long term, and we are willing to adjust them in the future to achieve proper balance across all systems.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!