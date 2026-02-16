Posted in: Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: Puppergeist, Serenity Forge

Puppergeist Releases Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Journey throught the doggie underworld in Puppergeist as the dfevs have released a totally free demo ahead of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Puppergeist free demo launches for Steam Next Fest, offering a magical rhythm adventure to try now.

Play as Claire, a witch on a quest through the Doggie Underworld to reunite with her lost pup.

Experience touching visual novel storytelling with heartfelt tales of love, loss, and adorable dogs.

Unique rhythm-based mini-games and hand-drawn art bring every lively pupper spirit to life.

Developer and publisher Serenity Forge have released a free demo for their next game, Puppergeist, as part of Steam Next Fest. The game has you playing as a small wizard who journeys through the doggie underworld on a quest to find her long lost puppy, meeting all sorts of doggos along the way. The demo is out now on Steam as we have the latest trailer for you here.

Puppergeist

Play as Claire, a witch who journeys into the mysterious Doggie Underworld with one simple goal: Finding her lost Pup! As you travel through Doggie Underworld, you'll encounter countless souls, each with a story to tell. Share moments with them, play together, and listen to their heartfelt tales. Use your sense of rhythm to lift their spirits and ease their troubles, bringing you one beat closer to reuniting with your own lost Pup. As a visual novel with rhythm mechanics, the story moves forward as you succeed in rhythm challenges. Alongside her new demon friend, Lunne, Claire learns to deepen her connection with doggie spirits, uncovering stories of friendship, love, and loss. Every rhythm challenge is unique, along with remixes and bonus features.

Tales of Love and Loss: Join Claire and her demon companion, Lunne, as they guide you through the mystical world of lost dog spirits. Along the way, you'll help these adorable Puppergeists find peace by solving their problems through rhythm-based mini-games, each one filled with magical charm and playful challenges.

Join Claire and her demon companion, Lunne, as they guide you through the mystical world of lost dog spirits. Along the way, you'll help these adorable Puppergeists find peace by solving their problems through rhythm-based mini-games, each one filled with magical charm and playful challenges. Hand-Drawn Magic: Immerse yourself in a world of hand-drawn animations, colorful characters, and a comforting atmosphere. Puppergeist's art style is as heartwarming as the stories you'll uncover.

Immerse yourself in a world of hand-drawn animations, colorful characters, and a comforting atmosphere. Puppergeist's art style is as heartwarming as the stories you'll uncover. Heartfelt Stories: Puppergeist isn't just a rhythm game. It's a journey through grief and joy, and an exploration of the deep emotional bonds we form with our pets. Prepare yourself to smile, laugh, and maybe even shed a tear or two.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!