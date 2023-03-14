Puzzle Quest 3 Announces Console Expansion For Mid-April Puzzle Quest 3 is coming to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles next month as 505 Games will make it a free-to-play title.

505 Games revealed they will be launching Puzzle Quest 3 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles this April as a free-to-play title. Console players will be able to experience the full game, complete with all of the updates and content released for it to-date, all in one title that will be absolutely free for both sets of systems. You can read more about the move below as the game will drop oin April 18th.

Puzzle Quest 3 returns to its origins, recalling the deep RPG mechanics and signature heroic storylines that made the original a standout hit within the Match-3 category. The sequel features unique head-to-head battles that push the boundaries of the genre once again, with an intense 1-versus-1 battle system realized in a 3D game world. Since the initial launch, the game has introduced several major changes, including a new action points system that hearkens back to the legacy of the original Puzzle Quest. This includes a deeper focus on head to head battles where enemies manipulate the puzzle board and heroes must plan their matches more strategically. Puzzle Quest 3 has also introduced two new hero classes, a brand new adventure mode, a larger puzzle board, and multiple seasonal storylines. Additional improvements include an economy overhaul that reduced resource complexity and improved story chest reward rollout based on the community feedback.

Taking place in the land of Etheria 500 years after the original Puzzle Quest, players will embark on a heroic journey to discover the meaning behind the ancient Red Dragon's dying words. Fans will also get a taste of the new 3D game graphics as they become the ultimate hero with a familiar, yet updated puzzle board full of colorful gems and skulls, deep systems, recognizable characters, and an epic heroic storyline. The game includes a new immersive battle system where players unleash deadly spells and paralyzing attacks through the power of gem-crushing in an enhanced turn-based system making matches based on the number of action points available.