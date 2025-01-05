Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Legion Defense, Poisonous Mushroom

PvEvP Tower Defense Game Legion Defense Launches in Early Access

There's a new PvPvE tower defense game out on PC right now, as Legion Defense is currently available in Early Access on Steam

Article Summary Legion Defense, a PvEvP tower defense game, enters Early Access on Steam.

Battle both NPC monsters and real players with 29 heroes and 45 mercenaries.

Strategize with allies and face intense 3vs3 KOF mode duels.

No mandatory in-game purchases ensure a fair gaming experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Poisonous Mushroom released their latest game, the PvEvP tower defense title Legion Defense, into Early Access on Steam. The game is attempting to bring a bit of a twist and some new life to the genre, as you'll have to face NPC monsters and other players at the same time, with 29 heroes and 45 mercenaries for you to choose from. You can check out the game right now in a limited form, but no release window has been set yet.

Legion Defense

Legion Defense is a turn-based strategy game in which you will protect Crystal and King from an increasingly challenging environment and aggressive opponents. In this exquisite tower defense, a diverse cast of stunning heroes awaits your command, while 45 types of mercenaries are available to assemble support columns as the rounds progress. An array of Random Events will take place, while over a hundred Blessings and School Cards, drawn to enhance your Bond Level, will provide a constant source of excitement and unpredictability.

Drawing on the strength of allies to fight back: Serving as a safety net, your 2 allies will be teleported to King area as your assistance once their combat zones, which are paralleled to yours, are successfully defended. Confronted with the wave of Minions and Elites, you don't have to linger on your mistake but rather out-think your adversaries. In the long run, assigning Economic assets (Gold for School Cards, Crystal for Mercenaries) as efficiently as possible should be the highest priority.

Serving as a safety net, your 2 allies will be teleported to King area as your assistance once their combat zones, which are paralleled to yours, are successfully defended. Confronted with the wave of Minions and Elites, you don't have to linger on your mistake but rather out-think your adversaries. In the long run, assigning Economic assets (Gold for School Cards, Crystal for Mercenaries) as efficiently as possible should be the highest priority. Duking it out with allies in the KOF mode: Once the game hits the 18th round, the 3vs3 KOF mode activates, assembling allies at the same time and space. Enter the legendary arena prearranged by your faction, utilize your wisdom and skills, and duke it out. To frag all the enemies as Player 1 or turn the table as Player 2&3? It's all up to you.

Once the game hits the 18th round, the 3vs3 KOF mode activates, assembling allies at the same time and space. Enter the legendary arena prearranged by your faction, utilize your wisdom and skills, and duke it out. To frag all the enemies as Player 1 or turn the table as Player 2&3? It's all up to you. Enjoying a fair gaming experience without mandatory in-game purchases: Crafted with exceptional artistry, Legion Defense offers an immersive experience by enabling players to engage with the clicks on the interface rather than relying on high-frequency operations. Despite all of these things, there's hardly any Value Item in this game, leading to more equitable matches for each player.

