PvPvE Extraction-Shooter Hawked To Launch Closed Alpha This Week

Indie developer and publisher Upwake.me announced their new game Hawked today, along with news of a Closed Alpha on the way. The game is an online extraction shooter with a PvPvE angle where you can play solo or as a three-piece team trying to collect treasures in dangerous locations. You'll need to explore and figure out puzzles while also dealing with other players with the same goals and an area filled with traps and enemies who do not want you to succeed. The Closed Alpha is currently taking signups starting today, with it to launch on November 24th. You can read more eon the game from the developers below, as well as check out the announcement trailer.

"For the closed Alpha, the core game mode will be Hunt, in which players will be scouring the island for Artifacts. However, the Artifacts are not just for scoring points, they are usable items providing in-game benefits that, once a player extracts them, are theirs to keep for future games. During the game, there are multiple ways of getting Artifacts. They can be looted from defeated players but also via PvE encounters such as a Glyph encounter. During these encounters, a player can secure four glyphs with which they can open the Vault, which contains multiple Artifacts. The player with the most Artifacts will be the grand winner; however, it's intended by the developer that extracting even one Artifact is also rewarding enough that any player feels they can achieve something worthwhile in every game."

"In the world of Hawked, the adventurers guild GRAIL has recently made the discovery of a lifetime: X-Isle, a mysterious island that harbors powerful artifacts from a lost civilization. However, GRAIL's attempts at extracting the artifacts fail when the island's monstrous inhabitants attack. Enter the Renegades, treasure-hunting mercenaries with a penchant for plundering. As Renegades, the players will have access to a large collection of weapons and gadgets, battle vicious monsters, outwit enemies, and gun down each other while roaming the island. Players will run, jump, surf, zipline, and soar through an ever-evolving world filled with deadly hazards, lush jungles, and ancient ruins. Players need to solve puzzles and dodge traps to steal treasure, extract them, and escape the island. Reclaimed riches can be used to upgrade gear and abilities, and players can extensively tweak their Renegade with customizable loadouts and abilities. Wield new weapons and equipment like katanas and grappling hooks to specialize in stealth, defense, or lightning-fast looting."