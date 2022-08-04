QuakeCon 2022 Reveals The Full Schedule Of Events

Bethesda Softworks dropped their entire schedule for QuakeCon 2022 today, with some interesting additions to this remote convention. The event is set to run completely online for the third year in a row from August 18th-20th, as they will be giving multiple updates on current and upcoming games, holding exclusive giveaways, running a major tournament, working with a charity for fundraising during the event, developer interviews, major sales, and more. We have more info on what they have planned and a look at the schedule at a glance, and you can access it here.

QuakeCon Livestream

The fun will begin at 12:15 pm eastern on Aug. 18 with the QuakeCon preshow, with id Software's Marty Stratton kicking off the main event at 1:00 pm eastern with a brief Welcome Message. Immediately following the Welcome, fans can tune in to a variety of streams from North America, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and more countries around the world. Streams focused on games will include existing and upcoming titles, like Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Quake, and more. Expect special appearances from developers and other personalities.

In addition, the lineup includes fun community-focused shows like a Quiz-a-Thon Game Show, Cooking In-Game Recipes, Interactive Fundraising Shows, the legendary Dirty Keyboard Contest, PC Building Guides, and much more. PC players can still enter the Dirty Keyboard Contest, sponsored by SteelSeries by visiting this link. The grosser the better.

Quake Champions World Championship

QuakeCon wouldn't be complete without a Quake tournament, and this year's Quake Pro League will culminate with the 2022 Quake Pro League World Championship, Aug. 18-20, broadcast from the PGL studio in Bucharest, Romania. 13 Quake Pro League players along with 11 Qualifiers will face off in a double-elimination 24-person bracket for the World Championship belt. For more information and to learn how to watch the entire Finals, please visit this link.

QuakeCon Charities

We're excited to once again continue QuakeCon 's charitable legacy in both a global and local way. QuakeCon viewers will be able to donate to organizations directly from the official QuakeCon stream via the QuakeCon Tiltify Team. This year we are proud to support the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), our long-time Dallas-area animal adoption partner, Dallas Pets Alive, as well as FOUR PAWS, a global animal welfare organization.