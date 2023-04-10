QuakeCon 2023 Returns To Texas For In-Person Event Bethesda Softworks will be bringing back QuakeCon this August to Texas, as BYOC and more return to the event list.

Bethesda Softworks announced they have officially brought back QuakeCon to be a physical event for 2023 with the return of BYOC. The event will be taking place from August 10th-13th at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. This year will include a reimagined and upgraded BYOC (Bring-Your-Own-Computer) LAN party across all four days for all-day gaming, complete with a full slate of programming streaming live on Twitch from the BYOC floor. The event will be ticketed-only, with admittance limited to pre-registered BYOC guests, which will mean there is no exhibit hall, and no General Admission. Depending on what kind of a player you are, that will either be an amazing experience or a complete turn-off, but its a move the company is doing to see how well it works this year. Those attending will be able to take part in the Tabletop Village, BYOC community events, and the QuakeCon Finals Party, which will include the esports finale of the Quake World Championships. We have more info on the pre-registration plans below.

Tuesday, April 11 – New QuakeCon BYOC Elite Drawing Opens!

Elite BYOC Drawing – Introducing the New Elite BYOC Ticket, formally known as the UAC ticket. Enter for a chance to secure one (1) of these coveted ultra-premium tickets. If selected, you will have the opportunity to purchase the ticket and unlock all the perks, exclusive swag, and priority privileges of this top-tier ticket.

Friday, April 21 – Full BYOC Premium and Standard Registration Opens

BYOC Premium & Standard Tickets – Premium packages (formerly QDQ) and Standard BYOC tickets include access to the BYOC, Tabletop Village, BYOC community events, and the Finals Party.

BYOC Guest Pass – Traveling with family or friends? This year we are focusing on the BYOC, therefore, there will not be traditional General Admission tickets. If you plan to purchase a BYOC ticket, you will be allowed to bring up to two guests to the event with you, but you must add a request when you purchase your ticket(s).

Wednesday, May 10 – Quake Pro League Spectator Registration Opens

Quake Pro League Spectator Only Ticket – Not planning to LAN in the BYOC? This ticket allows access to watch the Quake Pro League (QPL) Tournament live! Access will be limited to the QPL tournament only.