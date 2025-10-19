Posted in: Games, Quantic Dream, Video Games | Tagged: Quantic Dream, Spellcasters Chronicles

Quantic Dream Reveals Their Multiplayer Game: Spellcasters Chronicles

Quantic Dream surprised many people this past week with a new game, as they venture into multiplayer territory with Spellcasters Chronicles

Article Summary Spellcasters Chronicles is Quantic Dream’s first multiplayer game, focusing on 3v3 team-based battles.

Players control powerful mages who cast spells, summon creatures, and command armies in mystical arenas.

Gameplay blends 3rd-person action and strategy, with customizable spells from seven unique schools of magic.

Free-to-play with dynamic aerial combat, deck-building, and strategic team play for intense online showdowns.

Developer and publisher Quantic Dream recently unveiled their first official multiplayer game in the form of Spellcasters Chronicles. The game is a 3v3, fast-paced showdown where players will team up against each other in 25-minute matches with epic characters, fighting across several mystical arenas. You'll control spellcasting types of all shapes and sizes, harnesing power to use against each other ane eventually try to claim the battlefield. We have more details on the game for you here as there's currentl no timeframe on a release.

Spellcasters Chronicles

The gods are gone. In their wake, a selected few found they could channel the ancient energy called the Source and use it to weave fate. Sorcerers, shamans, mages… they are now known as Spellcasters, and stand on the brink of shaping the world's destiny. You are one of these Spellcasters, a powerful mage capable of shaping the fate of the world. Fight for power and influence to control the Source, the energy that fuels your magic. Spellcasters Chronicles is a free-to-play, team-based, 3rd-person action-strategy game. Embody a mage commander and unleash chaos on the battlefield by summoning hordes of creatures and casting powerful spells in this multiplayer game where strategic play, skill, and creativity are rewarded. Will you be a Spellcaster they fear, or one they worship?

Play as a powerful mage and team up with your allies to outplay your rivals. Battle in mystical arenas and unleash devastating spells that can attack your enemies, buff your allies, and even change the environment. Build strategies with your allies to turn the tide of the game in your favor and emerge victorious. Fly into the air and engage in dynamic aerial combat where your skill and your magic will help you prevail. Command your army from the sky and plan your next move toward victory. Your skills will define the outcome of a fight; your strategy decides the outcome of the game. Think fast and act faster to secure your victory.

Summon armies of hundreds, among a wide roster of creatures. Skeleton warriors, ogres, dragons: every monster has a role. Build towers and structures to control the terrain and unleash colossal Titans capable of shattering the battleground and bend your enemies to your will. Build your own play style by equipping spells that suit your gameplay: whether you want to play as a support, tank, or damage dealer, you can choose among an ever-expanding list of more than 50 spells and summons from seven schools of magic. Expand your arsenal by collecting knowledge to craft new spells and summons, and design your perfect deck.

