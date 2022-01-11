DC Universe Online Celebrates Its 11th Anniversary

Dimensional Ink has revealed their plans to celebrate the 11th Anniversary of DC Universe Online, which includes a ton of gifts for free. The free-to-play MMO based in the world of DC Comics is giving you a ton of items just by logging into the game as a bit of a thank you for their decade-plus success. Plus a brand new anniversary event for you to take part in that will from today all the way until the end of January.

Attack of the Anti-Monitor Anniversary Event 2022

The anniversary event is back, featuring open world missions, the Centennial Collapse Raid, the Speed Force Flux Raid, and A World Past Hope and Fear Solo. Open your Mission Journal and look for "Monitoring the Situation," queue up for events in the On Duty menu, or use the Warp Menu to go directly to the Metropolis Anti-Matter Invasion Zone.

New Styles, Feats, and More!

Unlock gear inspired by Lex Luthor's Battlesuit.

Discover two new collections for a title and new Bleed Auras.

Collect two new Boss Statues and other new base items.

All-Player Gifts

Everyone gets to celebrate the anniversary with one FREE Character Advance to CR310! With your starter items, you will also receive a gear suit with the updated Lex Corp Salvation style. Log in to automatically receive your free advance, then use it at character select or in character creation.

All players will receive as gifts:

CR 310 Skip with Lex Corp Salvation Style

Bleed Material

Episode 41 Posters (Base Items)

Episode 42 Posters (Base Items)

To claim your free Character Advance and gifts, you must log in between now and January 31, 2022. You may use the advance right away or save it for a later time. One gift per account. Additional Bleed materials and posters are available on the anniversary vendor.