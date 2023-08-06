Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Quantum: Recharged, Recharged

Quantum: Recharged Confirmed For Release In Mid-August

Atari released a new trailer this past week for Quantum: Recharged as the company confirmed it will be released in a few weeks.

Atari has released a brand-new trailer for the latest entry in the Recharged series while also confirming that Quantum: Recharged has a proper release date. As you can see down at the bottom, the team showed off more of the gameplay in this modernized version of the classic arcade title, giving it new life while still harkening back to the gameplay of old. But now we know the game is only a couple of weeks away as it will drop on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles, on August 17th, 2023. Enjoy the trailer!

"In Quantum: Recharged, players must defeat waves of enemies by encircling and entrapping groups of foes with their ship to create punishing dead zones that destroy them. With no onboard guns, lasers, or missiles to shoot enemies down, Quantum: Recharged challenges players to avoid taking damage and progress through increasingly difficult levels by mastering their ship's maneuverability. A fusion of frenetic gameplay and quick problem-solving, Quantum: Recharged is a visual cosmic wonder complemented by an energetic original soundtrack from award-winning composer Megan McDuffie, featuring soaring melodies and infectious beats."

What's Old is New: Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield.

Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield. Mode Madness: Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies.

Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies. Power-Ups: Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might just turn the tide of the battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch!

Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might just turn the tide of the battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch! Co-Op and Leaderboards: Cover more ground with a friend across all modes of play to strategically clear out enemies in tandem and compete in global leaderboards in both Arcade and Challenge modes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!