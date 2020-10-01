Full Victini Research Tasks & Rewards In Pokémon GO

Victini Special Research is now live in Pokémon GO. Here is the full list of tasks that trainers must complete in order to unlock Victini and a host of other rewards.
The Victini Research, titled "The Feeling of Victory," includes:
Page One of Six
- Catch 30 Pokémon: 3 Pinap Berries
- Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms: 1000 XP
- Send 10 Gifts to friends: 1000 Stardust
- REWARDS: 30 Great Balls, Ralts encounter (Shiny available, standard odds), 1000 Stardust
Page Two of Six
- Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon: Elgyem encounter
- Catch 30 Fire-type Pokémon: Darumaka encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs: 1 Incubator
- REWARDS: 1000 XP, Torchic encounter (Shiny available, standard odds), 30 Great Balls
Page Three of Six
- Take a snapshot of your buddy: 1 Poffin
- Earn 3 candies walking with your buddy: 1000 Stardust
- Power Up Pokémon 3 times: 3 Hyper Potions
- REWARDS: 3 Revives, Espeon encounter, 1000 Stardust
Page Four of Six
- Win 3 Gym Battles: 1000 XP
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 1 Lure Module
- Win 3 Raids: 1000 Stardust
- REWARDS: 3 Max Potion, Victini encounter*, 3 Max Revives
*If trainers participated in GO Fest 2020 and have already caught their Mythical little Psychic/Fire-type, the encounter will be replaced with 20 Victini Candy.
Page Five of Six
- Take a snapshot of Victini: 20 Victini Candy
- Catch 3o different species of Pokémon: 1 Incense
- Send 3 Gifts to friends: 1000 XP
- REWARDS: 5 Victini Stickers, 3000 Stardust, 1 Star Piece
Page Six of Six
- AUTO-CLAIM: 3000 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM: 3000 Stardust
- AUTO-CLAIM: 3000 XP
- REWARDS: 1 Lure Module, 20 Victini Candy, 1 Lucky Egg
While these rewards are less impressive than the Special Research that featured Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, and Meltan, it is also far easier to complete. While the previous Mythical Research took some time for even dedicated trainers, this can easily be completed in a day of grinding.
This is also a great chance for Pokémon GO players who have been unable to find an Elgyem or Darumaka to finally get those in the PokéDex. Though there aren't any other especially strong encounters offered, the main course of Victini, a terrific species in both design and use in battle, is more than worth completing this quest.