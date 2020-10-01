Full Victini Research Tasks & Rewards In Pokémon GO

Victini Special Research is now live in Pokémon GO. Here is the full list of tasks that trainers must complete in order to unlock Victini and a host of other rewards.

The Victini Research, titled "The Feeling of Victory," includes:

Page One of Six

Catch 30 Pokémon: 3 Pinap Berries

Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms: 1000 XP

Send 10 Gifts to friends: 1000 Stardust

REWARDS: 30 Great Balls, Ralts encounter (Shiny available, standard odds), 1000 Stardust

Page Two of Six

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon: Elgyem encounter

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokémon: Darumaka encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs: 1 Incubator

REWARDS: 1000 XP, Torchic encounter (Shiny available, standard odds), 30 Great Balls

Page Three of Six

Take a snapshot of your buddy: 1 Poffin

Earn 3 candies walking with your buddy: 1000 Stardust

Power Up Pokémon 3 times: 3 Hyper Potions

REWARDS: 3 Revives, Espeon encounter, 1000 Stardust

Page Four of Six

Win 3 Gym Battles: 1000 XP

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 1 Lure Module

Win 3 Raids: 1000 Stardust

REWARDS: 3 Max Potion, Victini encounter*, 3 Max Revives

*If trainers participated in GO Fest 2020 and have already caught their Mythical little Psychic/Fire-type, the encounter will be replaced with 20 Victini Candy.

Page Five of Six

Take a snapshot of Victini: 20 Victini Candy

Catch 3o different species of Pokémon: 1 Incense

Send 3 Gifts to friends: 1000 XP

REWARDS: 5 Victini Stickers, 3000 Stardust, 1 Star Piece

Page Six of Six

AUTO-CLAIM: 3000 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 3000 Stardust

AUTO-CLAIM: 3000 XP

REWARDS: 1 Lure Module, 20 Victini Candy, 1 Lucky Egg

While these rewards are less impressive than the Special Research that featured Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, and Meltan, it is also far easier to complete. While the previous Mythical Research took some time for even dedicated trainers, this can easily be completed in a day of grinding.

This is also a great chance for Pokémon GO players who have been unable to find an Elgyem or Darumaka to finally get those in the PokéDex. Though there aren't any other especially strong encounters offered, the main course of Victini, a terrific species in both design and use in battle, is more than worth completing this quest.