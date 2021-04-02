MLB: The Show 21 Will Be On Xbox Game Pass This Year

After years of being exclusive to PlayStation consoles, MLB: The Show 21 is coming over to Xbox Game Pass this year. To be clear about how big of a statement that is, this franchise has been around since 1998 when it started as MLB '98, renamed to The Show in 2006, and has never strayed from Sony's line of consoles. 22 years' worth of being exclusive, and that will all change on April 20th, 2021. We got more details from the announcement made this morning, but the shorthand is that it will be the complete game available to play through the Pass on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and will have cross-platform play as you can take on PS4 and PS5 players.

Both MLB The Show 21 Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Standard Editions will be included with Xbox Game Pass so members will be able to play the best version of the game regardless of which console they're on. And with cross-platform play and progress, you can play against others online, and earn and use content across the platform and generation you choose.

As we said from the beginning, this is an incredible moment for all of us and bringing the franchise to more players and baseball fans is something that we at MLB, MLB Players, Inc., and Xbox are all excited about. We can't wait for Xbox fans to experience the fastest, deepest, and most intense moment-to-moment baseball action yet. With pinpoint pitching, brand new fielding mechanics, and gameplay styles, Xbox gamers are in for a treat when MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20.

MLB The Show 21 rockets the franchise onto the next generation of video game consoles with a huge range of improvements, enhancements, and optimizations that make The Show the ultimate Major League Baseball experience. Thousands of new animations, revolutionary innovation on gameplay, and an all-new Stadium Creator let you own The Show like never before.