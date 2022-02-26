Quest For Infamy Set To Be Released March 4th

Ratalaika Games revealed that they will finally be releasing their click-and-point RPG Quest For Infamy for all three major consoles next week. This game will give those of us who played PC titles back in the '90s some serious throwback vibes as this thing feels like a love letter to Sierra Entertainment. Specifically titles like Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood. Only this time around instead of being a hero on a journey to thwart evil in the land, you're basically playing a rogue doing whatever you feel like throughout the game. You can check out more about it here as the game will drop on March 4th.

Quest For Infamy starts with Mr. Roehm, a roguish fellow, escaping the clutches of Baron Brandlevrot, who believes he's done him wrong – and he escapes in a straw-filled cart to the town of Volksville, in the picturesque Valley of Krasna. Stuck in town, due to a bridge being out, Mr. Roehm finds himself unintentionally drawn into the secretly nefarious goings on in the valley. As he explores the town and valley, he faces a strange cult that has plans for the peaceful valley, and unravels the connection to a mystery that has long plagued the people of Krasna.

Featuring a large, explorable world, with hundreds of NPCs to interact with – including some very strange and interesting fantasy characters. Three acts will draw the player into the story and many various settings and locations keep interest and focus high. There is the quaint village of Volksville, the large, sprawling Grecian inspired city of Tyr, the vast and lonely Grasslands, The mysterious North Woods and the treacherous South Woods, Rogue's beach, and many other places that will intrigue players along with lots of hidden environments to discover. RPG elements are central to the genre mix, as are developing individual skills that can help you in your quest, and in some cases, using your skills changes the outcome of certain incidents will be one of the many factors that contributes to and shapes your gaming experience.