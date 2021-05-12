Raichu Holo & Pikachu Card Will Be In Pokémon TCG: Eevee Heroes

More of the Pokémon TCG's setlist for the upcoming Eevee Heroes expansion has been released. We now know that this Japanese-language set will include the franchise's most popular Pokémon, Pikachu, as well as Raichu, which will receive a holographic card for the first time during the Sword & Shield era. You can take a look at these two stellar cards below.

Eevee Heroes will release in Japan on May 28th and is expected to be difficult to get because of huge demand. American Pokémon TCG fans have seen the hobby flooded with new interest, which had led to severe problems with major retail stores like Target and Walmart and crippling allocations to local game stores from distributors. A similar situation is happening in Japan, which many expect will be made even more intense by the demand around an Eevee-centric Pokémon TCG set. Now we add Pikachu and Raichu to the mix, with Pikachu appearing in a main set for the first time since its major spotlight as the chase card in Vivid Voltage. However, Pikachu's presence in Eevee Heroes is currently expected to be minor, as the set has not announced a V or VMAX card. Currently, all we see is a common Pikachu card and a holo-rare Raichu. If Raichu gets a VMAX, Full Art, or Rainbow Rare… that will be a different story. Though, it will likely not rise to the value of the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare, as Pikachu remains much more popular than Raichu.

For English-language collectors, there is currently no word on how Eevee Heroes will be released in the United States. We are due for another main Sword & Shield expansion in August 2021, just two months after the forthcoming Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign, which is set for release on June 18th. The theory that I've floated before is that the English-language August 2021 set will be made up of Japan's Eevee Heroes as well as cards from Matchless Fighter, Jet Black Poltergeist, and Silver Lance that were left out of Chilling Reign. After all, Chilling Reign will adapt those three Japanese-language sets and, while it will be the largest English-language set of the Sword & Shield era to date, it doesn't have enough slots to fit every single card from those three expansions. As information comes in, Bleeding Cool will report.