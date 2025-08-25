Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astroneer, System Era Softworks

Astroneer Announced Brand-New Megatech DLC Coming Soon

Astroneer is getting a major upgrade with a new DLC pack, as Megatech will give you some new big items to utilize and play with

Article Summary Megatech DLC brings massive new projects like monorails and space stations to Astroneer this November.

Unlock and construct unique Megastructures, enhancing basebuilding and automation in your worlds.

The DLC is compatible with all existing saves, letting players expand without starting over.

Free update adds interplanetary transport, letting you move resources and tech between planets.

Indie game developer and publisher System Era Softworks announced a new DLC, Megatech, is coming to Astroneer this November. The name kind of says it all: You'll be given new massive toys to play with, ranging from a monorail system to a space station, all with the goal of expanding everything that you do while on or above the planet's surface. Enjoy the trailer here, as the content will be released sometime in November.

Megatech DLC

Players unlock the ability to build massive Megastructure projects that will test their Basebuilding skills using new and existing technology. Each Megastructure will have its own unique identity and gameplay, unlocking new possibilities and rewards. Harness the power of Megatech to take Basebuilding and Automation to a whole new level! This DLC will be completely compatible with existing saves, and builds off of any progress you've already made in game, feel free to start fresh, or load up your existing saves and start building! In addition, this DLC will be released alongside a free update for all players. The free update will include new items and the ability to create a Megastructure that will allow automated interplanetary transportation. That means you will be able to move resources and technology between planets!

Astroneer

Astroneers undergo rigorous training to explore the frontiers of outer space for the good of all humankind. Creativity and ingenuity are key to their survival! RESHAPE THE ENVIRONMENT Astroneers are trained to use the Terrain Tool, a powerful instrument which can dig, collect, shape, build, and color terrain in any way they wish. GO HANDS-ON WITH BASEBUILDING Build custom bases throughout the solar system to survive and thrive anywhere! Objects are snapped into place in a modular system that allows Astroneers to create unique builds. Automation systems, crafting stations, power plants, resource harvesters, and railway facilities are built from the ground up and can be customized to suit any situation.

