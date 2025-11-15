Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Raiders of Blackvei, Wombo Games

Raiders of Blackveil Confirmed For Mid-December Early Access Launch

After being in Early Access for several months, Raiders of Blackveil has been confirmed for a full launch on Steam next month

Article Summary Raiders of Blackveil exits Early Access and launches fully on Steam December 15, 2025.

Squad up with 1-3 players in a top-down multiplayer roguelite with ARPG and MOBA elements.

Create unique builds by combining 300+ perks across eight diverse character classes.

Loot, battle, upgrade gear, and outsmart enemies in intense extraction-style factory raids.

Indie game developer and publisher Wombo Games has confirmed that Raiders of Blackveil will leave Early Access next month. In case you have not seen the game yet, this is a top-down multiplayer roguelite that combines elements of ARPG and MOBA-style characters, along with various extraction mechanics. A team of 1-3 players will raid the factory and cause all types of chaos, not only looting the place but causing a bunch of destruction in your wake, without dying or getting caught in the process. We have the latest trailer for you here as the full version of the game will be released on December 15, 2025.

Raiders of Blackveil

Select from a range of MOBA-inspired Rebels, each with unique abilities, playstyles, and personalities. Destroy everything you see by discovering powerful combinations across Rebel abilities and Class Perks. Gather your friends, join the rebellion, and form the ultimate team to fight against Blackveil. Every new Raid you create new and unique builds by combining over 300 perks from eight different classes. Choose between Mage, Assassin, Priest, Guardian, Monk, Druid, Warrior, and Warlock.

Each Class have its own unique effects and mechanics. Unlock class synergies through overpowered Duo Perks to make your build come alive. Loot is everywhere. Farm Equipment to bolster your Rebels to give yourself a head start on your future Raids. Bandages, Keys, Currencies, and valuable Souvenirs can be found across all Raids. Sell it, Use it, or Stash it back home at The Liberator.

Beating up bad guys

Looting everything you see while trying to bring it back home safely

Creating Unique and Overpowered builds through a deep Class Perk System

Pushing Higher Difficulties for better Loot

Hanging out at your home base "The Liberator"

Selling, Buying and Upgrading things by using the services of the, mostly competent, Rebel crew members

