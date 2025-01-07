Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Vortex Entertainment, RailGods of Hysterra, Troglobytes Games

RailGods Of Hysterra Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the Lovecraft-inspired cooperative base-building survival action game, RailGods Of Hysterra

Article Summary Watch the new RailGods Of Hysterra trailer showcasing a post-apocalyptic Lovecraftian world.

Survive with your sentient RailGod, fueled by monster sacrifices in a devastated world.

Explore and battle nightmarish creatures inspired by Lovecraft's universe.

Play solo or in co-op, scavenging and crafting to upgrade your fortress on rails.

Indie game developer Troglobytes Games and publisher Digital Vortex Entertainment released a new gameplay trailer for RailGods of Hysterra this morning. In this particular trailer, we get a look at the titular celestial locomotive as you're shown the challenge of trying to survive a post-apocalyptic Lovecraftian horrorscape. It's up to you to keep the RailGod fueled by hunting, trapping, and sacrificing monsters summoned by the Great Old Ones, and this trailer shows off just what a challenge it can be. Enjoy the trailer, as we're still waiting to see when the game will be out this year.

RailGods of Hysterra

In RailGods of Hysterra, the world has been devastated by the arrival of the Great Old Ones –cosmic beings of unimaginable power. As a Dreamer, awoken from the Dreamlands and inseparably bound to your RailGod, you must survive in a reality twisted by madness. Shuttle between the last outposts while exploring gloomy, mysterious landscapes haunted by sinister cultists and nightmarish creatures inspired by Lovecraft's narrative universe.

Born from forbidden rituals and unholy magic, your RailGod is no mere machine but a sentient locomotive pulsing with eldritch life. It craves the flesh of your enemies, demanding their sacrifice as fuel for its relentless journey. This colossal fortress on wheels is not just your stronghold – it's your most terrifying weapon against the unspeakable horrors of Hysterra. Upgrade its Carriages with sinister innovations, and as your bond deepens, you'll unlock the power to battle the Titans and witness the downfall of the Great Old Ones.

Play solo or team up with up to four friends in online co-op, working together to scavenge for supplies, craft tools, and weapons, and build your ultimate fortress on rails. Expand and share your knowledge of dark arts and forgotten magic rituals, unlocking powerful GodKeeper skills as you plan your journey along the Endless Railways, face new threats together, and combine your strengths to evolve your RailGod into a force capable of challenging the Great Old Ones themselves.

