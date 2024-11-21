Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Railroads Online, Stefan Kelnberger

Railroads Online Confirms Early Access Release Date

Railroads Online has released a new trailer this week, confirming the game's Early Access release date for both PC and consoles

Article Summary Railroads Online gets Early Access on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation December 5th.

Build your dream rail network in an authentic Midwest setting from the golden age of railroading.

Features include multiplayer for up to 16 players, realistic physics, and customizable locomotives.

Manage profits to unlock new vehicles and expand your business in single or multiplayer modes.

Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment and developer Stefan Kelnberger dropped a new trailer for Railroads Online, revealing the game's Early Access release date. The team confirmed the game will be out on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on December 5, giving you a limited version of the game to try out as they continue work on the full version. Along with the news comes a new trailer for you to enjoy here.

Railroads Online

In Railroads Online, players create the railroad network of their dreams. In a large open-game world, rails, switches, and stations must be built in order to transport different goods in authentic locomotives. The map is based on America's Midwest, in a time known as the golden age of narrow-gauge railroading. Through profitable management of the players, more vehicles or wagons can be unlocked. Railroads Online features both single-player and multiplayer modes with up to 16 players. In order to build a seamlessly functioning rail network as efficiently as possible, joint projects must be planned and tackled together in multiplayer. A good division of labor helps to complete several tasks independently of each other. Railroads Online uses the advanced physics systems of the Unreal Engine to create the most authentic railroad simulation possible, rendering collisions and forces dynamically in real-time for maximum immersion. This can sometimes cause trains or wagons to derail if the curves are too tight or sections of track are driven by players at too much speed.

An open sandbox game world to explore with customizable locomotives.

Online multiplayer mode with up to 16 players.

Build your own railroad infrastructure, including tracks, switches, stations, and more.

Authentic, detailed locomotives and equipment.

Realistic railroad physics system and operation of locomotive controls, valves, brakes, and equipment.

Earn money by transporting goods to develop your own business and buy more locomotives, cars, and equipment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!