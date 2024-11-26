Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Railroads Online, Stefan Kelnberger

Railroads Online Releases New Game World Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Railroads Online, as we get a better look at the landscapes you'll find in the game's world

Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment and developer Stefan Kelnberger have revealed a new trailer for Railroads Online, this time showing off the world the game is set in. Basically, this is two minutes of highlighting the different landscapes and settings across the game's version of America as you take on the hustle and bustle of railroad development at the peak of travel and transit in the industry. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on December 5, 2024.

Railroads Online

In Railroads Online, players create the railroad network of their dreams. In a large open-game world, rails, switches, and stations must be built in order to transport different goods in authentic locomotives. The map is based on America's Midwest, in a time known as the golden age of narrow-gauge railroading. Through profitable management of the players, more vehicles or wagons can be unlocked. Railroads Online features both single-player and multiplayer modes with up to 16 players. In order to build a seamlessly functioning rail network as efficiently as possible, joint projects must be planned and tackled together in multiplayer. A good division of labor helps to complete several tasks independently of each other. Railroads Online uses the advanced physics systems of the Unreal Engine to create the most authentic railroad simulation possible, rendering collisions and forces dynamically in real-time for maximum immersion. This can sometimes cause trains or wagons to derail if the curves are too tight or sections of track are driven by players at too much speed.

An open sandbox game world to explore with customizable locomotives.

Online multiplayer mode with up to 16 players.

Build your own railroad infrastructure, including tracks, switches, stations, and more.

Authentic, detailed locomotives and equipment.

Realistic railroad physics system and operation of locomotive controls, valves, brakes, and equipment.

Earn money by transporting goods to develop your own business and buy more locomotives, cars, and equipment.

