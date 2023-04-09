Railway Empire 2 Confirmed For Late-May Release Kalypso Media confirmed this week that Railway Empire 2 is on the way next month with the release of a new trailer.

Kalypso Media released a brand new trailer this week for Railway Empire 2, confirming the game's release in late-May 2023 on PC and console. The trailer shows off a new look at how track construction will play out in the game, and allow you to map out where you intend to put lines so they make the most sense. The trailer revealed the official launch date, which they are currently planning on May 25th for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, with Switch on the way later this year. Enjoy the trailer!

"It's the Industrial Revolution, and you are tasked with taking over a small train company in the 19th century. Do you have what it takes to turn it into a railway empire of the ages? Railway Empire 2 builds upon all the best features of its predecessor and is bigger and better than ever before. Choose from sprawling maps across Europe or North America and grow your network with a selection of 60 historic locomotives. With expansive regional maps, improved track construction, and real-time terraforming, there's no better time to unleash your inner conductor. Take on the 5-chapter campaign, 14 scenarios, free play, and construction modes, or team up with a fellow tycoon in the cooperative multiplayer mode for up to 4 players."

History in the making: In 1830, at the dawn of the age of railways, build a grand railway empire from scratch and choose from 60 detailed, historic locomotives that you can customize with your preferred colors and company initials.

A sprawling landscape: Huge and detailed game world covering the whole of the USA and Europe in one single map each, as well as more detailed regional maps with more than 300 towns spread all over the US and Europe.

Endless Possibilities: Choose how you want to play from the 5-chapter campaign set across iconic regions of Europe and the US, 14 scenarios, the customizable free play mode, the relaxing construction mode, and co-op multiplayer for up to 4 players controlling the same railway company.

Improved track construction: Laying Tracks is easier than ever with automatically placed signals, bridges that can hold more than four tracks, train stations with up to 8 tracks, and new train station attachments to customize your stations. The land also adapts to your track layout as your tracks cross mountains, valleys and plains.

Enjoy the view: Ride along your train and see the landscape rush by from the inside of the wagons or from the front seat in the driver's compartment of the steam engine.