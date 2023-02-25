Railway Empire 2 Reveals New Track Construction Video Get a slightly better look at how the construction system will work in Railway Empire 2, as we wait to see when the game will come out.

Kalypso Media dropped a new trailer for Railway Empire 2 this week as they revealed how you'll go about constructing tracks for your would-be empire. While the video doesn't completely go in-depth over how the system will work, you get about a minute's worth of footage from the game showing you the system they have in place for this latest title, as you'll work to connect every city you can under your banner. Enjoy the trailer below as we wai to see when the game will be released.

"All aboard the express train to riches and fame in Railway Empire 2! Don the coat of a clever entrepreneur, take over a small railway company in the early 1800s and turn your steam engines into the workhorses of the economy. Grow your company into the largest railway company of the continent and outsmart your competitors as you connect cities and companies with an ever-expanding network of rail lines, bridges, and tunnels. 60 famous locomotives are at your disposal, all pulling freight and passenger cars as they usher in an era of historic importance during the Industrial Revolution. Railway Empire 2 features bigger, more detailed and lively maps than ever before."

"The whole of the US and continental Europe are covered in two huge, sprawling maps*, whilst more detailed maps put the focus on specific regions of each continent. Improved track construction helps you focus on the important decisions as you drive the economy and help the growth of the cities. Signals are placed automatically, bridges can hold up to 4 tracks and the expandable train stations can now have up to 8 tracks. Choose from 6 different characters to lead your railway company, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Play the 5-chapter campaign or choose from any of the 14 different scenarios. Set your own difficulty in the fully customisable Free Play mode or build the perfect rail network in construction mode. Tackle the competition of your railway empire together with friends in Co-op Multiplayer*. You can also board one of your trains* and gaze upon the scenery passing by as the iron horse speeds along the tracks while you sit back and enjoy the view."