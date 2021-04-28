Railway Empire Adds The New Japan DLC With Lots Of New Content

Kalypso Media has released a new DLC pack into Railway Empire as the simply titled "Japan" DLC is on the way. As you might suspect from the title, the content focuses on landmarks, stations, sights and sounds, and engineering from the county of Japan at the time of the era the game is set in. You're not getting bullet trains just yet, but you are getting sophistication and well-engineered designs as the Japanese took a few different routes toward their infrastructure than North America or Europe did in making everything well-connected. You can read more about it below as the DLC will be available on May 7th, 2021.

Railway Empire – Japan DLC sees the series move to late-1800s Japan where an industrial revolution is booming and the people are crying out for a nationwide railway. After the successful restoration of the Meiji rule, The Land of the Rising Sun's long-term ambition to develop its own modern nationwide railway network has become a reality and people from formerly feudal regions are yearning to travel to booming metropolises. Players can lay tracks amongst mountains and cheery blossoms, using foresight, planning and clever strategy to establish a railway network and facilitate the 'great commute,' moving Japan into a new industrial age. 2 new scenarios: 'Rising Sun' (1870 – 1890) and 'Twisted Paths' ( 1900 – 1920).

Map expansion: 3 new maps of "Japan" (All, Mid and South) available in Free Game and Sandbox modes.

8 historical engines including the D51 Degoichi, Class 9600 Kyuroku and Class 8620 Hachiroku.

28 new tradeable goods (e. g. sake and rice) and 35 more cities to discover.

Added 'ticket' feature playable on all Railway Empire maps – cater to tourists and commuters to increase your profits.

11 iconic Japanese landmarks including Osaka Castle, Hells of Beppu and the Itsukushima Shrine.

New music, buildings and reworked mini portraits for characters.