Rainbow Six Siege Launches A New Event Called The Grand Larceny

This morning, Ubisoft kicked off a brand new event in Rainbow Six Siege as players will now compete in The Grand Larceny. The event will last two weeks from May 5th-19th, givng you a new version of the 5-v-5 battle scenario that is different from all the rest in the game. This one is inspired by the British mob of the 1920s, as one team will raid on the Headquarters map trying to crack open safes to steal what's inside, while the others will be protecting the joint. Most of the Operators will be unlocked to play in this event, with a few exceptions: Glaz, Nomad, Buck, Montagne, Blitz, Caveira, Kali, Clash, Blackbeard, Lion, IQ, Tachanka, Recruit, Twitch, and Mozzie are not available in this mode, primarily because their weapons don't match up with the times. The remaining Operators will only have a shotgun and a special skin for the event. You can read more about it below, along with screenshots and a trailer to show off the action.

The Stolen Goods game mode is different from the standard ones. No Hostage, no Area to Secure, no Bombs to Defuse. No Preparation Phase, no Attacker's drone. However, there are Safeboxes spread throughout the map. Defenders must protect these at all costs, but they can also win rounds by eliminating all their opponents. Attackers, on the other hand, must open a certain amount of Safeboxes, or eliminate all the Defenders. Players will be informed where the Safeboxes are located, alongside adjustments to flooring that will remove select metal beams after destruction, allowing players to be even more creative with their shotguns. Players must be prepared for an amount of destruction never seen in Rainbow Six Siege. The Grand Larceny Collection will introduce 31 items, featuring exclusive customization for Amaru, Fuze, Gridlock, Hibana, Maverick, Echo, Maestro, Kaid, Wamai, and Warden. These century-old stylings are the same that can be found in-game by picking these Operators to play the Event. The Grand Larceny pack can be obtained by completing special Event Challenges (once per week), or by purchasing them for 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown each in the Packs section of the Home screen. The Roaring Riches Bundle, which contains the Deco Artistry signature weapon skin and the Crafted Six charm, will also be available to acquire during this time.