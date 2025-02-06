Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: R6S

Rainbow Six Siege Launches Assault on Hereford Event

Check out the latest event happening in Rainbow Six Siege right now, as players can take on the new intense action for Assault on Hereford

Article Summary Rainbow Six Siege unveils the epic Assault on Hereford event with new tactical challenges and gameplay modes.

Face off as Team Rainbow versus Keres Legion with unique respawn rules and thrilling single-match objectives.

Unlock exclusive Ying, Mozzie, Montagne bundles, and earn limited-time cosmetic items during the event.

Play Assault on Hereford live now, leading up to the Six Invitational finals in Boston, February 14-16.

Ubisoft has launched a new event in Rainbow Six Siege today, as players can take part in the new Assault on Hereford event right now. Running through February 19, you have three game modes to play in a single match as Team Rainbow clashes with the Keres Legion. The latter is a new playable faction made up of modified versions of Striker and Sentry, who have taken up position on a modified version of Hereford Base. We have more details about it below and the trailer above showing off the action as the content is now live.

Rainbow Six Siege – Assault on Hereford

In the first round of Assault on Hereford, Team Rainbow must attack the outdoor section of the map while the Keres Legion defends in a secure area showdown. If Team Rainbow succeeds, the match progresses to the next round, in which Keres Legion attempts to hack into the on-site Rainbow servers by planting a device using bomb mode rules. If Team Rainbow manages to stop Keres Legion in this round, then the final round begins and they must extract their VIP – Deimos – from the facility in a hostage mode finale.

Team Rainbow must win all three rounds to win the match, but don't worry, they will have some respawn assistance. Attrition rules apply, meaning that on each round, Team Rainbow has a set pool of Operators they can choose from. Eliminated Operators are removed from the pool, but as long as there are remaining Operators to choose from, a Team Rainbow player can respawn. If, however, all the Team Rainbow Operators are eliminated in a given round, or Team Rainbow fails to complete their objective, the Keres Legion will be victorious. Keres Legion respawns are active throughout every round.

The new tactical challenge of Assault on Hereford also brings new bundles for Ying, Mozzie, Montagne, Striker, and Sentry, available in the store for a limited time. Collectors who purchase all five bundles will unlock the Memento skin for the ARX-200. There will also be a signature pack that contains a universal weapon skin and a drone skin, both emblazoned with a smoldering red skull. And of course, cosmetic items from the bundles will also be available in Assault on Hereford cosmetic packs which grant one cosmetic item each, with no duplicates.

New cosmetic bundles for Ying, Mozzie, and Montagne are available for a limited time as part of the Assault on Hereford Collection, along with Keres Legion-themed bundles for Striker and Sentry. Log in during the event to unlock a free cosmetic Collection pack with a chance to unlock any of the items in these bundles, and tackle event challenges for the chance to earn more. The Assault on Hereford event is live now through February 19, leading up to and through a major moment in the Rainbow Six Siege year: the finals of the Six Invitational on February 14-16 in Boston, Massachusetts.

