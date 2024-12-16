Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Freeze For All Permafrost, R6S

Rainbow Six Siege Launches Freeze For All Permafrost Event

Winter has come back to Rainbow Six Siege as the Freeze For All Permafrost event has launched today with new cosmetics and more

Article Summary Rainbow Six Siege unveils Freeze For All Permafrost event with icy gameplay and new cosmetics.

Compete in a winter-themed mode on Hereford Base, collecting Frozen Souls for bonus points.

Unlock free rewards, including cosmetic packs and exclusive bundles for operators like Frost and Grim.

Explore new bundles for operators and a 3D animated weapon skin during the event.

Ubisoft has launched its annual winter event in Rainbow Six Siege today, as players can take part in the new Freeze For All Permafrost event. If you've played one of these events in the past, then you know what's up as you're getting a new game mode themed to the season, along with several new cosmetics for multiple operators, so probably someone you enjoy as either an attacker or defender has a new look. We have the finer details from he team about what you can expect to play below as the event will run from now until January 6, 2025.

Rainbow Six Siege – Freeze For All Permafrost

In this updated icy game mode, eight players face off on a modded, winterized version of the Hereford Base map called The Arctic Workshop. It's all the fast-paced, arcade action of a free-for-all deathmatch, but with an added twist to help you speed your way to victory. Fallen enemies drop Frozen Souls; collect them for bonus points to be the first player to earn 40 points, or to rack up the most points at the end of the eight minute timer. As a new addition from last year's event, you'll have infinite respawns, giving you the chance to get revenge on the Operator who downed you, and making sure you'll be part of every action-packed second.

Players can unlock free rewards throughout the event: a free cosmetic Collection pack for logging in during the event, the enhanced Variant bundle for Frost available through weekly challenges and the enhanced Variant bundle for Grim through Twitch Drops. The Freeze For All Permafrost collection also includes new bundles for Thermite, Mira, and Finka; four enhanced Variants bundles for Thorn, Ash, Vigil, and Dokkaebi; a signature pack with a universal weapon skin, a drone skin, and more; and a new exclusive Memento 3D animated weapon skin.

