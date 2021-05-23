Rainbow Six Siege Reveales Next Season Content With Northstar

Ubisoft revealed the next season of content coming to Rainbow Six Siege with the latest operative to join the roster, Northstar. We have the rundown of the character below, but the shorthand is that defense is getting a new medic addition to help fortify the point. However, her gear can heal anyone, friend or foe, when they are injured, even when down on the ground. Along with the character comes an update to the Favela map, the improved Scoreboard 2.0, a new corpse icons set, an adjustment to bullet holes and how they work, and a balance for several operators like Melusi, Mira, and Maestro, with tweaks and a Gas Propagation rework. Plus the ability to report issues that need fixing directly to the team with R6Fix.

In North Star, players will discover a brand-new Defender: Thunderbird. She can deploy a Kóna Healing Station, which heals any player – ally or enemy – close to this device, even if they are downed. The Kóna Station has a cooldown between each charge. Thunderbird is a low armor, high-speed operator, equipped with a SPEAR .308 or SPAS-15 as primary weapon, and BEARING 9 or Q-929 as a secondary weapon. In addition, North Star introduces a reimagined Favela map with rooms, better map overview and improved navigation. These changes will improve readability, making sure players always know where they are and where they are going when playing on Favela.

On Test Servers, two new features will be tested: a revamped armor system and activities after death. Players' armor will be converted to additional health so they have better visibility on their armor's impact. Additionally, players will have new activities after death, with Attackers being able to control their own drones while some Defenders will be able to use their gadgets after their death (including Maestro, Echo or Mozzie). These changes will have a strong impact on gameplay and need to be tested to get players' feedback. They will be available on the Test Server only and will not release on live servers at North Star launch.