Rainbow Six Siege's Wintry Snow Brawl Event Launches Tuesday

Ubisoft will be launching a new event into Rainbow Six Siege on Tuesday as the Wintery Snow Brawl comes to the game. There's nothing super serious going on with this event, it's basically just a chance to goof off with some holiday cheer and snag some limited edition items that revolve around the event. We got the full rundown of everything that will be involved and a trailer showing off some of the action as this will only be around in the game for a few weeks. Best of luck to you!

Equipped with unlimited snowballs as their main weapon and the Snowblast Launcher as secondary, Rainbow Six Siege players will enjoy a chilling fight in a revisited Chalet map. Flags can be released by the holder or by taking down the carrier, and fallen flags can be returned to base by picking them up. Three hits down a player and sends them to Respawn. Boosts available on the map include: running speed, rate of fire, air jab ammo, and health packs. The team with the most points at the end of the 10-minute round wins – in case of a tie, overtime begins, with the first team to score in Sudden Death winning.

In Snow Brawl, players can fight as The Blue Blades with Operators Ash, Blackbeard, Buck, Montagne, and Osa or The Orange Blizzard with Operators Castle, Frost, Rook, Thorn, and Vigil. The Snow Brawl Collection comes with 45 wintry items including uniforms, headgear, matching weapon skins, and Operator card portraits for those in The Orange Blizzards and The Blue Blades. Snow Brawl also introduces the Snowflake Bundle with includes a signature weapon skin, a universal attachment skin, charm, and background. The Snow Brawl Collection packs can be obtained by completing the special Event Challenges, or by purchasing them for 300 R6 Credits, or 12,500 Renown. One free Collection pack will be gifted to all players who log into the game during the Snow Brawl event, and one additional per week as they complete the weekly challenges. The Rainbow Six Siege Collection items can also be purchased as individual bundles for 1680 R6 Credits.