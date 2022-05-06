Ravensburger Announces New Board Game Called Lunar Outpost

Ravensburger revealed a new sci-fi tabletop game on the way as you'll be building and maintaining a base on the moon in Lunar Outpost. This is an interesting take on sci-fi board games as the team created this new cooperative experience that was inspired by the PBS science series NOVA. They sat down and developed the game with real-life NASA astronaut Dani Tani to bring about some sense of realism to the game while you also work to make sure this new venture on the orbiting rock above us works. You can read more about it below as the game will be released sometime in June.

In Lunar Outpost, players work together to mine lunar elements and build a circular base on the moon. Players can choose to build a starter base, habitat colony, research center, or manufacturing facility. Each type of base is comprised of different "modules," such as a solar monitor or a machine shop, some of which allow the players to do more as the game goes on. The game also comes with a "Training Mission" to get new players up to speed.

Throughout the game, players will need to contend with events ranging from oxygen leaks to meteorite strikes. A newly created Alexa skill serves as Mission Control, keeping track of the team's progress and announcing the special events for each round. Players can also play offline using a deck of event cards. Ravensburger worked with NASA Astronaut Dan Tani to give the game a sense of verisimilitude. Tani, who spent time on the International Space Station, provided Ravensburger's game developers with an account of what it is like to live and work in space. With nearly 50 seasons and over 800 episodes, NOVA explores the scientific and technological concepts that shape and define our lives, our planet, and our universe. Its viewers, numbering over five million per week, are lifelong learners.