Ravensburger To Publish The Great British Baking Show Game

Ravensburger announced today that they will be publishing The Great British Baking Show Game, set to be released later this Summer. The game aims to bring you all of the thrilling baking action of the reality TV show from the kitchen to your gaming table in this two to four-player game. You will be playing the roles of bakers on the show with cards in your hands that have different pieces of a recipe. It will be up to you to figure out what you're making and put it together. You can go fast or slow, but both paces come with their own challenges as you race against other players to not only be first but to have the best-baked item. We have more info and a quote below from he company as the game is currently set to be released this August in both major retailers and game shops.

In the game, players take the role of bakers on the show, and race each other to recreate the configuration of baking cards shown on the recipe cards. Players will need to choose whether to move quickly at all costs, or whether to take more time to select the best flavors for their bake and avoid the dreaded "soggy" cards. To capture the sportsmanship demonstrated when bakers step in to assist others, players can use "Help!" cards to select wild cards from the center of the table. There's also a "Bin" token that allows players to throw out elements of their bake once per round. "We went through dozens of iterations to get the feel just right," says Shanon Lyon, game developer. "We wanted gameplay that captured the humor, time pressure, and wholesome elements of the series."