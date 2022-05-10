Raw Fury Announces New Strategy Title Kingdom Eighties

Raw Fury and developer Fury Studios announced they have a new strategy game from the Kingdom series coming with Kingdom Eighties. This game serves as a bit of a throwback in several ways as you're taking a trip to a bygone era of both gaming and pop culture that will make those of us who lived through that time. The game is still in development, but as of right now we know it will involve a group of teenagers who band together and go off on a journey involving aliens. Or at least, we think they're aliens. It's pretty clear from the designs they're not just people in costumes. There's no set timeframe for the game's release beyond the idea that they put the word "Soon" on its Steam page, so we're guessing it might come out in 2022. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer below.

When the mysterious Greed threatens a small middle-American town, a rag-tag band of brave kids are dragged into an epic struggle of seemingly insurmountable odds to save their families, their neighborhood, and their town. Kingdom Eighties is a newly developed game within the popular Kingdom-series and will surprise experienced players, newcomers to the series, as well as anyone that remembers sitting around in their pajamas on a Saturday morning in front of the television. Everyone knows the coolest decade was the 1980's, right? The coolest cartoons, the coolest movies, the coolest TV shows. And Kingdom is the coolest indie strategy series out there. So, how about we put all that cool stuff together… Kingdom Eighties is a newly developed game within the popular Kingdom-series and will surprise experienced players, newcomers to the series, as well as anyone that remembers sitting around in their pajamas on a Saturday morning in front of the television.